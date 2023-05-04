From her slicked-back ballerina buns to expertly styled oversized blazers, Hailey Bieber is indisputably one of the most influential celebrities around. The model-turned-beauty-founder is a constant source of sartorial inspiration, especially her off-duty looks.
Known for her signature casual-chic style that often wades into sporty and Y2K-revival territory, Bieber dresses in a way that reads low-maintenance yet, simultaneously, put-together. So, it’s no wonder that her looks are at the root of pretty much every major trend (not many celebrities have entire social media accounts dedicated to ID-ing their wardrobes, after all).
But while we can stuff our closets with baggy low-rise denim and oversized suiting or scramble to mimic her glazed donut manicures, there’s a much simpler hack that can help us channel our inner Bieber easily and, more importantly, affordably: eyewear. Her own collection of eyewear, to be exact.
Since early last year, Bieber has been serving us stylish, easy-to-wear sun and optical frames through Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear, her collaboration with the eyewear label, and her latest drop — her third to date — does not disappoint. Think sporty shield-like sunnies and retro-yet-modern cat-eye readers, all available in trendy, versatile hues like deep green, khaki, and transparent baby pink. And with each style retailing for less than a hundred bucks, they’ll do much less damage to our wallets than a closet overhaul or fancy manicure.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite sun and optical styles from the Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear collection that best capture Bieber’s style, should you be seeking to recreate her signature cool for yourself.