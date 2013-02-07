With ultra-chunky heels and cheeky cutout details, the shoes from Seattle-based label Grey City are designed with some of the latest trends in mind. But, these are not just any expected pairs of soles — they've got major edge, too. Bright, popping shades like yellow and mint green make for fresh, eye-catching styles and invite us to take a walk on the (slightly more) wild side.
Rounding out the spring '13 collection, peep-toe wedges are fastened with double buckles and gold-embellished tassels, while the classic Chelsea boot gets updated with wrapping straps and studs. We're also pretty crazy about the mesh gladiator sandals and cutout flats because, well, it's Fashion Week, and our feet could already use a break.
Come spring, you can stock up on these showstoppers at Nasty Gal, Urban Outfitters, or Solestruck, all priced between $175 and $275. And the next time you're on one of those all-black, too-bland outfit streaks, don't say we didn't offer you the perfect solution.
Photo: Courtesy of Grey City