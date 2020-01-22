Growing up, Leah Carroll routinely heard people call her father a "silver fox" for embracing his natural hair, so when she started going gray in her early 20s, she couldn't help but wonder why she wasn't treated the same way. While the New Yorker began dying her hair after their onset, at around 25, after having a baby last year, the monthly upkeep got old — fast. That's why she finally decided to embrace her grays with a transformation that will allow her to ditch the dye and lean into her natural hair.
For the latest episode of Hair Me Out, Leah headed to Spoke & Weal in New York City to kick off her transformation. "Men don't get to own salt-and-pepper hair," she says. "Women can have it, too!" Press play above to watch the entire transformation.
