When you're feeling tired of wraps, sandwiches, rolls, and just plain plates — there's no better fix than a comforting bowl. And we're not talking about the stack of dish ware that's next to your plates in the cupboard; bowls are the latest food trend AND the best way to throw leftovers together for a quick and easy meal. Just grab a spoon or a fork (or a spork!) and enjoy.
Any one of your favorite meals can be turned into a next-level bowl recipe. Get started with some of the top-pinned ideas on Pinterest, below.
Curious as to what a Buddha Bowl entails? We can confirm that crispy chickpeas are involved.
3. Grain Bowl With Spinach & Feta Pesto
Toss the tortillas and turn your typical fish tacos into a quinoa bowl.
6. Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
Try this classic chicken dinner reimagined.
Now you can bring your Chinese takeout favorite for lunch.
