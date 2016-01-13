5 Affordable Dinners Anyone Can Make

I used to work in fashion and I remember thinking more than once how heavily influenced designers are by teenagers and youth culture. Just think about all the things you were wearing and doing before they showed up on the runways (thumb holes in long-sleeved shirts, anyone?). I think the same goes for food.
Case in point: Grain bowls. I used to live off of grain bowls in college (this one in particular), but it wasn't until recent years that grain bowls became part of the national food conversation. And while part of me wants to act like the guy from this Portlandia skit, I have to admit that more grain bowls can only be a good thing for everyone. Here are the five grain bowl recipes I can't live without.
