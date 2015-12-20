Cats have been the longtime favorite animal of the internet. Their title has been challenged by orangutans, sloths, and even baby pandas, but now there's a new internet animal on the scene, ready to carol into your heart: goats.
'Tis the season for goats...specifically, goats singing Christmas carols in YouTube videos. The charity group Action Aid's Swedish branch has released an ad for their new Christmas album, All I Want For Christmas Is A Goat.
While a goat may not have been on the top your Christmas list, you might make room for one after listening to hit songs like "Jingle Bells," "White Christmas," "Rudolph," and "O Come All Ye Faithful" belted out by the screeches, nays, and grunts of goats.
Action Aid Sweden is hoping to have generous people donate money and "give a goat" this season for its Goat Breeding Program. Why a goat? Because goats can help families living in poverty find a sustaibable way of living. They provide milk and the women who receive goats will also get training in animal husbandry and business leadership, so they can provide for their families.
The ad features cute goats cuddled up by the fire. And the music videos for each song show the angelic faces of goats reflected in Christmas tree ornaments.
We can't decide if this internet sensation is totally adorable or absolutely annoying. But if you're going to spend hours interneting this holiday season, maybe do it with goats singing Christmas carols. After all, it's for a good cause.
OPENER IMAGE Stuart Forster/REX Shutterstock.
