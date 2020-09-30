What It’s Like To Attend An HBCU Versus A Predominantly White Institution As A Black Student

The issue of identity is also a hot topic on campus. And Browning shares another similarity with her onscreen counterpart — they’re both “biologically biracial” but identify as Black. For Browning, this classification is a non-issue. “I never saw myself as anything other than Black. I never really saw myself as light skin. I never saw myself as biracial,” Browning says. “It’s public that I’m adopted. I’m raised by two Black parents. There’s nothing about my life that doesn’t feel Black. It’s my lens.”