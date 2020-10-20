“We had stepping. We had protests. [Debbie Allen] individuated all of these characters so that, as viewers, you could feel represented,” says Summer, who goes on to explain how the parade of celebrity cameos (including Lena Horne, Gladys Knight, and Halle Berry) were stunned by the offscreen shot-callers. “All the chicks that came on were just full of fire. And I remember the one recurring thing: They just couldn’t believe we were being directed by a Black woman, executive produced by a Black woman, and the show starred a Black woman. I mean, everybody couldn’t believe it.”