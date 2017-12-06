People Really Love Working At These 10 Companies

After that, Stoddard says, take inventory of your skills. "At Facebook, the No. 1 Best Place to Work in 2018, we know they value skills over experience — their priority is to match you with a job that plays to your strengths and will offer strong career growth opportunities," she explains. "So, if you find out you don’t have all of the required experience, that's okay — this is your chance to prove you truly understand and connect with a company's mission and culture, and that you have identified how you can help move the company forward with your unique skillset."