Even "lady," a synonym that's widely accepted, comes with more baggage than any four-letter word should have. It used to stand opposite of "lord," but it evolved into a euphemism for woman, a subtle reminder to be on your best behavior. Despite undergoing its own reclamation in recent years — it seems to be enjoying its third act as a prefix (ladyblog, ladydoc, ladyparts) — its past is every bit as compromised as "girl."



If the history of words teaches us anything, it's that definitions change, connotations evolve, and context is everything. If millennials don't see the word "girl" as negative, then that is not a failure of second-wave feminists — it is the ultimate success. And now that it's our word, we can choose exactly how to use it. Who knows? Maybe Gen Z will never even realize it was ever questioned.