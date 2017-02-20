You could argue there are two types of people in this world: the morning person who’s inexplicably chipper at 5 a.m., and the person who hits snooze once, twice…sometimes three times before rolling out of bed with a grimace. Regardless of which you are, there's no question that time is a precious commodity considering there are only 24 hours in a day. So it’s no wonder why many successful leaders wake up at the crack of dawn to get shit done — whether that time is used to hit up a Pilates studio or to meditate on the day ahead.
On a quest to find out whether the early bird really does catch the worm, we picked the brains of five successful power players — like Kimberly Drew, the social media manager of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Alicia Yoon, founder of Korean beauty site Peach & Lily — to uncover their a.m. habits (and steal a few for ourselves). Here’s to hoping these tips inspire you to rise — and shine — earlier.