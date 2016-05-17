Even the most adventurous dressers among us would agree: Nothing compares to the ease and comfort that comes with wearing a T-shirt. This live-in classic is handy for almost every situation — from sleeping to effortless styling — and its throw-on-and-go nature means we never have to spend hours fussing over an outfit. That's exactly why we can't stop at just one or two crewnecks; like underwear, tees are limitlessly collectible (well, until you can't shut your drawer anymore). But with tons of colors and cuts out there, it can be tricky to know what you really need and what's just going to sit at the back of your stash.
To help figure out the ideal tee curation, we looked to Hunt For Styles blogger Gina Ybarra, whose laid-back aesthetic gives us serious casual-Friday goals. With Old Navy's recently relaunched T-shirt collection — boasting softer fabrics, easy care, better fits, a more luxurious feel, and must-have silhouettes like the cocoon and swing tee — as her starting point, she gives us the DL on what she's eyeing and lends her tips on how to maneuver the ins and outs of stocking up on, caring for, and styling this staple. Not that you've ever needed an excuse to buy a new white T-shirt...
Give the crewneck a break.
Ybarra likes them “smooth and low on the neckline; they have to be light and feel natural and comfortable.” She’s especially a fan of oversized fits and V-necks. “I love to show a little skin, but in a classy way, like with my new Old Navy gray V-neck, which I got in coral, too.”
Double up on the tees you wear most.
Ybarra can’t even count how many she owns. “I have 'em in every single color you can imagine, and I have some twice in case I lose one. I wear them every single day — no joke, I'm wearing one right now.”
Explore new pairings.
While Ybarra says her go-to look is very rocker (ripped jeans, white V-neck, sneakers, and a jacket), experimenting with new iterations can help give tees a more of-the-moment feel. Pictured above, Ybarra took it back to the '90s by pairing a white striped shirt under a basic slip dress. She switched it up again by trying a loose V-neck tucked into trousers with a neck scarf on top. These subtle styling tricks totally differentiate the looks from a classic jeans and tee combo.
Don’t be afraid to dress it up…
To make a T-shirt feel more elevated, Ybarra recommends pairing a simple white one with a long, formal high-waisted skirt. “Elegant and original.”
…Or down.
Ybarra also loves wearing an oversized T-shirt with a bikini swimsuit for an easy, makeshift cover-up.
Lengthen the life span.
“I wash but never dry them,” Ybarra says of keeping them in good condition longer.
