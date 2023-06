For many of us, the only way we can justify buying luxury fashion pieces is if it’s on major sale. The main issue is that those sales events don’t come around as frequently as we’d like. But what if we told you there’s a shopping destination hiding in plain sight where the deals are not only abundant, but most of what you can buy is up to 70% off? For fashion insiders, Gilt is the wink-wink, IYKYK retailer that has been secretly doling out the trendiest style pieces at generous discounts. Ever since its launch in 2007, the site’s mission has been (and continues) to be “the most engaging, off-price style destination, connecting world-class brands to the next-generation shopper.”Gilt requires member sign-up to access, but it’s free to join (you’ll immediately be prompted when you visit the homepage) — and once you’re in, you’ll be tapped into a trove of designer goods offered in limited quantities at slashed prices for an allotted period of time. According to a Gilt rep, the site’s flash sale model tends to operate on a 72-hour-or-less window with new sales launching daily. (As you can imagine, hot-ticket items generally sell out quickly.) To give you an idea of what to expect, here’s a taste of what’s on sale at the time of writing this story: A pair of strappy Isabel Marant sandals for $247.99 at 54% off; Saint Laurent heart-shaped sunglasses for $239.99 at 54%; a royal blue Chloé pebble-leather tote for $2,599.99 at 20% off; and classic Gucci horsebit loafers for $799.99 at 10% off. And if those price points are still a bit too high, you can also find everyday casual brands like UGG Free People , and Rebecca Taylor at Gilt, with many of those lifestyle fashion pieces ringing in at less than $100. Dedicated fans can also opt into Gilt Unlimited Annual, which offers free standard domestic shipping for one year, VIP assistance, exclusive and private access to coveted designers, and other perks.If you’re new to Gilt and are looking for the retailer’s top recs for summer apparel and accessories, you’re in luck. From now till July 19, Gilt is hosting its Summer Trends event highlighting a curated assortment of warm-weather favorites from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin Fendi , and Valentino to street style staples from fashion brands like ba&sh Alexis , and Derek Lam 10 Crosby — all at deep discounts you can’t find anywhere else. Expect a mix of both high- and low-priced trends that are tailored for every kind of shopper, including a plethora of mid-range summer dresses you’ll want to frolic in all season long. Inspired by the fashion highlights seen on both the runways and the streets, we break down Gilt’s top summer trends below — and how​​ these wardrobe pieces can amplify the elegance in your daily life