The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Aquarius In Your Life

"Known to be aloof and distant, Aquariuses have an emotional side that is sparked when others fill their cup with kindness and generosity," astrology expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "Much like how the humanitarian water-beater gives to others, keep in mind that friendships are extremely important to Aquariuses — your gift will have to make them feel seen by you." No pressure, right? Well, if you need some inspo, we've rounded up 12 gift ideas sure to delight your Aquarius friend on their birthday.