We still give our kids a few small presents — they’re young, and toys do mean something to them. That said, we know that they look forward to our holiday meal in the same way that we do, with the same sense of brightness and anticipation that most kids get from a tower of gifts. They’re fond, even at their young ages, of the camaraderie and energy in our family’s kitchen, and of what it means to come together at the dinner table on occasions like this.