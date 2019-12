Let me be clear: This is no small ordeal. Each season, it’s an enormous splurge — typically around $300 for the entire meal. Sure, this is less than we might normally spend on a pile of gifts for the whole family, but we recognize that this kind of money, dedicated to a singular meal that has a finite beginning and end, is lavish. And while we make a point to make regular donations to local charities year-round — not just during the holidays — we know we’re privileged to be able to enjoy something like this. It's a luxury to have the financial confidence to splurge on the things that matter to us.