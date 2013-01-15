When it comes to man bling, it's safe to say we're not always on board. Miansai rope bracelet? Check. Kanye West gold chains? Not so much. But, we get that guys should be able to accessorize, too, which is why we're all about new accessories line George Frost. The produced-in-NYC loot is the brainchild of Lisa Salzer, the mastermind behind obsession-worthy brand Lulu Frost, Marlon Taylor-Wiles, her dancer boyfriend (together they're officially Manhattan's cutest couple), and photographer/fashion consultant Jon Sneden. Much like Salzer's ladies' collection, George Frost takes cues from one-of-a-kind antiques — think: hand-crafted trench art, WWII cease-fire relics, and vintage charms — and gives them a cheeky, modern update. The result is a treasure trove of cuffs, necklaces, rings, and more, that you might have raided from your Grandpa's top drawer, or found at a hidden Hudson antique shop — without the grime. (Don't be afraid, though, to do a lil' DIY dirtying up of your own.)
The entire range is unisex, so you can gift your man our favorite — the Victory cuff — and sneakily slip it on yourself. Plus, with prices on-point for V-Day (everything's $265 and under), there's really no reason not to get involved. After all, with that Double Luck keychain, you're guaranteed to get lucky come February 14. Men, that goes for you, too.