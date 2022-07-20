Move Over Mini Skirts, The George Foreman Grill Is The True Star Of Y2K

Here's how it works: Plug it in, wait for the red light on the control panel to turn green, put a tad bit of cooking oil on the panels, and cook away. My Foreman took about a solid three to five minutes to heat up which left me thoroughly impressed. While it is not advised, I easily opened the grill with my bare hands and popped each chicken thigh on the griddle — I was met with the same nostalgic sizzle from Ryan Seacrest's golden age.