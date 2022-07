Move Over Mini Skirts, The George Foreman Grill Is The True Star Of Y2K

After placing the chicken thighs, my hand slowly lowered the panel atop, my ears listened to the sizzles increase, and my eyes watched as grease from the thighs poured into the hidden trap. After some googling, I decided to let them cook for 12 minutes. (Most recipes provide good time estimates for cooking meat on a George Foreman, however, if you're nervous you can always use a kitchen thermometer to test the internal temp.) Upon opening the grill I was in love. Three seared, fully-cooked chicken thighs stared back at me. Anyone who knows me is aware of my most effortless talent: making lifeless, dry chicken. Apparently, my Sahara desert poultry days are no longer, because this meat was tender, succulent, and completely devoured in 10 minutes.