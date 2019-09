Meet 6 Gen Z Activists That Are Setting An Extraordinary Example

At first glance, Gen Z may appear to be like every generation of youth before them: unflinchingly determined, stubborn, idealistic, and clinging to a touch of naiveté. But look closer, and you’ll see that they’re writing books, starting businesses, and presenting TED Talks as early as the age of 12; it's clear that calling them ambitious is an understatement. “You cannot ignore us, and you can’t stop us,” says Nadya Okamotoa, founder of PERIOD , the nonprofit that provides period packs and supplies to those in need. Nadya is just one of the Gen Z activists who can’t stop — and won’t stop — educating, advocating, and demanding action for the causes that keep her up at night. “We embody impatience, passion, curiosity, and a little bit of anger,” says Nadya. “If we’re able to hone in on that and bring in intergenerational support, we could be doing so much more.” Thankfully, there are companies out there that are fighting the same fight. Which is why we partnered with Alba Botanica , one of said brands that's dedicated to making a difference.