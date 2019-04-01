Meet 6 Gen Z Activists That Are Setting An Extraordinary Example

What sort of changes in the care and regulations for animals would you like to see in the next 10 years?

"I want the factory farm industry to shut down. I want people to stop being cruel to animals; they’re here with us, not for us. I want more kids and adults to be activists. There are a lot of vegans out there but not as many activists. Maybe people are scared or shy? I’m not super outgoing; I’m an introvert, but when I think about the animals and the impact we can have, that’s what motivates me. I ask myself, What’s more important: my video game or watching TV, or getting out and doing some activism?”