Gemini Season Is Here — Let The Fun Begin

May 21 kicks off Gemini season and if you’re looking for a month that’s full of nonstop communication, adventure, and fun then, the moment has arrived! From May 21 to June 21, we’ll be living large as social butterflies, as we juggle our passions. This is the right time to jump towards our aspirations and cut loose as we wrap up spring.
When we think of the dualistic zodiac sign of Gemini, we are reminded of the twin star’s ability to see both sides of the coin. As the lead facilitator of information, it’s important for the mutable air sign to hear all the facts of a matter before making a decision. In order to move forward they have to weigh the truth. The trickster sign knows when people are lying, so they can immediately suss out the information needed and comprehend situations like no one else. That’s what makes them unique, the ability to find the veracity underneath the surface.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Since Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, it’ll be especially refreshing to know that Mercury retrograde will be over, but we’ll be dealing with post-retrograde shadow until May 31. This means that there are still going to be momentary communication hiccups that could rock our worlds and old ghosts can still make their way into our present lives — that is, for the first nine days of Gemini season. The good news is that Mercury is entering its home sign, Gemini, on June 11 and will stay there until June 26, giving us the chance to have clear communication, even if it is just for the last 10 days of the month.
What makes this month of Gemini energy different? Well, austere Saturn and dreamy Neptune will heavily influence the overall vibe. These juxtaposing planets remind us that we have to work hard in order to attain our visions. We will experience these transits twice — the first time they’ll aspect the Sun and the second time they connect with Mercury.
On May 28, the Sun squares Saturn, creating ego hits and heightening insecurities. We won’t feel like our jolly selves on the 28th and long for time away from the world. June 3 brings the Sagittarius full moon, which gives us the opportunity to discuss matters from a different perspective and bring out the truth in situations. If we’ve been avoiding problems, this is a wonderful time to sort them out. The new moon in Gemini occurs on June 18, and directly squares Neptune. Watch out for self-deception and escapism then. We won’t want to deal with reality, which can create issues not only in our lives but in relationships, too.
When Mercury enters Gemini, we’ll feel the effects of Saturn on June 15 and Neptune on June 26. These planets will make us feel lost in our emotions and unable to express our true feelings. Conversely, we might overshare and feel as though no one cares or is listening. Regardless, it’ll bring up the similar sentiments that were felt when these two planets connected with the Gemini Sun, so take note of what’s happening in your life during the first pass to comprehend the second part of the story. We may even be able to understand matters on a deeper level since Mercury is involved the second time around.
All in all, Gemini season is helping us connect with ourselves and the world around us. Although it’ll be hard to comprehend situations, we’ll want to try to get to the bottom of matters and gain clarity. After all, Gemini needs to be in the know, so as long as we’re piecing the puzzle together in an effort to live our best lives and to be at peace with ourselves — then it’s not a horrible thing to do. It’ll just bring us closer to understanding ourselves and the world around us on a soulful level. And there’s nothing wrong with that.