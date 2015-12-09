It’s getting serious in here, Gemini. December’s stars have “commitment” written all over them. While this is not exactly a Gemini’s favorite word, when you find someone who fascinates you enough, you’ll bet all your chips on that number. Looking for love? The new moon on the 11th brings it. Heads up: This person could be a little more family-minded than you’re used to — or may be a choice your squad wouldn’t understand immediately. Follow your heart, not outside opinions.
Involved? You could formalize a dating situation or sign a lease for a love nest mid-month. PDA alert! With passion planet Mars in your flamboyant fifth house all month, you’ll make quite the scene. Embrace it and declare your love in a big way, but be cautious where it counts. Mars’ fast-moving energy can cause you to rush into next steps too quickly this month.
Your Beauty Forecast: Unreal Ombré
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, powder, and concealer as needed. Now, create a next-level smoky eye in a light-to-dark gradient. For each eye, start with a shimmery silver shadow across your lid, from lashline to browbone. Then, using a tapered blending brush, sweep a deep-mauve shadow through the crease and along the lower lashline. Follow up with a deep-purple shadow, starting from the outer corner of your eye and blending inward through your crease. Stop about halfway across your eye. Drag this same shade along the outer half of your lower lashline, as well. Finally, define your upper lashline with brown liner, smudging the line to soften it. Complement your artful eye with a deep-pink blush and a hot-pink, high-shine lip. You can layer a red gloss over a fuchsia lip balm for this exact effect.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Precocious, $5.99; ColorStay Eye Liner in Brown, $5.43; Super Length Mascara, $12.99; Cream Blush in Flushed, $10.39; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Shameless, $7.19; Ultra HD Lip Lacquer in Carnelian, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Lucky Us, $3.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Djenice Duarte Silva for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Asos dress, Alexis Bittar earrings and Pamela Love rings.
