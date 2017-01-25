During our conversation, Hayley Mandel tells me no less than three times that they want to change the world. After a just a few minutes of chatting, it's clear they will. The model appears in Refinery29's newest No Apologies Collection, an expansion of the 67% Project in partnership with Getty Images. The collection aims to diversify stock photo depictions of beauty, fashion, sex and intimacy, and women’s health — showing more realistic imagery of the human experience, and a more accurate portrayal of the lives of readers. Mandel features in the sex and intimacy section of the project (officially launching in February), which is fitting, since their internet presence heavily grapples with body image, sensuality, and a brazen openness about sex as a queer, plus-size, non-binary person. The model is equally as honest over the phone, talking rapidly like someone who finally got the chance to speak during a conversation at a party. In a way, that's exactly what's happening. The 20-year-old is quick to point out that the industry has long been dominated by cis, skinny, heterosexual women — but now it's their turn.
I WILL NEVER QUIT I WILL ONLY CONTINUE UNTIL I TAKE OVER THE WORLD BUT MODELING DEF WONT BE THE WAY I DO IT TBH https://t.co/AWFaq3pxhC— burbie (@boredbarbara) October 8, 2016
What about when it comes to modeling for these stock photos?
"I’m more than happy to pose for people, and I do really enjoy it and I get a lot of pleasure out of it. I mean, I’m totally ruled by Venus. I get a lot of pleasure out of modeling, and I think it’s really fun and I think it’s really important, especially with these stock photos, because stock photos are so often homogenous, for lack of a better word." Have these homogenous depictions in media affected you?
"I think that to live in this American society, to say that unrealistic beauty standards, to say that the diet industry, to say that capitalism, basically, doesn’t affect you is to be in denial. For me, as a fat person, especially a fat femme, absolutely. I went to a school where I was truly the fattest kid there, or maybe was like one of three fat kids out of literally the entire school. And I definitely recognize my privilege and that I’m white, I’m upper middle class, I’m femme, I have a pretty classically beautiful face, and a classic hourglass figure. "But I’m still 260 pounds and like, I think maybe part of the reason I struggle to call myself a model is because…I just cannot see myself being…like, I’m not going to lose weight. I already know this. I have a lot of hormonal issues where it’s assured that if I wanted to lose weight, it would be a road paved with much hardship, which it has been in the past. When I was in high school, I had a pretty real eating disorder that I don’t ever talk about — literally, I don’t think anyone knows about it. But no one would believe me, because I’m fat. There’s systemic abuse for fat children because they are fat and because this anti-fatness culture is so pervasive…so, yeah. That’s how it’s affected me."
"I’m more than happy to pose for people, and I do really enjoy it and I get a lot of pleasure out of it. I mean, I’m totally ruled by Venus. I get a lot of pleasure out of modeling, and I think it’s really fun and I think it’s really important, especially with these stock photos, because stock photos are so often homogenous, for lack of a better word." Have these homogenous depictions in media affected you?
"I think that to live in this American society, to say that unrealistic beauty standards, to say that the diet industry, to say that capitalism, basically, doesn’t affect you is to be in denial. For me, as a fat person, especially a fat femme, absolutely. I went to a school where I was truly the fattest kid there, or maybe was like one of three fat kids out of literally the entire school. And I definitely recognize my privilege and that I’m white, I’m upper middle class, I’m femme, I have a pretty classically beautiful face, and a classic hourglass figure. "But I’m still 260 pounds and like, I think maybe part of the reason I struggle to call myself a model is because…I just cannot see myself being…like, I’m not going to lose weight. I already know this. I have a lot of hormonal issues where it’s assured that if I wanted to lose weight, it would be a road paved with much hardship, which it has been in the past. When I was in high school, I had a pretty real eating disorder that I don’t ever talk about — literally, I don’t think anyone knows about it. But no one would believe me, because I’m fat. There’s systemic abuse for fat children because they are fat and because this anti-fatness culture is so pervasive…so, yeah. That’s how it’s affected me."
Growing up, were there any positive depictions in media that inspired you or did you have to create your own?
"I feel like my whole life people have been like 'Hayley, stop' or 'you’re being dramatic,' basically gaslighting me. But I’m not going to stop. Literally. The day I die will be the day I stop yelling about issues that directly affect fat and mentally ill communities and communities that are marginalized. The day I die will be the day I stop talking about it. People need to know this. I know my power, and I know that I have the power to change something and to make an impact on someone who is fat and who is mentally ill or who is neither of those things, and for who it’s just absolutely vital that they are educated about these things." What should your followers look out for? What are your goals?
"Oh God, I have so many. I would really like to continue modeling. I get a lot of joy out of that. But honestly, dream-wise, I want to write screenplays. "I don’t know, I’m hesitant to be like 'Look out for this!' I’m just in a constant state of growth. My only goals are ones of personal growth…I just wanna change the world! Easier said than done. "I spoke on a panel when I was in New York that was about living in the intersections of masculinity and femininity, and that was a great experience, especially because I got to share my experiences as a fat, queer, mentally ill, non-binary person. Realistically, I’d like to do more speaking things and I want people to hire me to come to their school and talk about being fucking me." This interview has been condensed and edited.
