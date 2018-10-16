Swipe Left: How To Avoid Matching With A Gaslighter Online

The best course of action when encountering someone who “ghosts” and reappears is to not respond and move on. If your online profile indicates that you: Have been single for a while, have been married multiple times, appear to have money, say you see the best in everyone, haven’t been treated well in the past, think your ex was a terrible person, like taking risks...you may as well have painted a bull’s-eye on your forehead. These are the very vulnerabilities gaslighters look for. Gaslighters will often rightly assume that if you allude to the things in this list, you are more likely both to get hooked on them and to be more tolerant of their bad behavior.