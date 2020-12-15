This Nurse’s Advice On Staying Grounded & Intentional Is What We All Need To Hear Right Now

At a time that feels so unfathomably challenging, it's weird to think that we've done this before — not this exact combination of circumstances, but the act of repeatedly having to overcome whatever challenges life throws at us.
To remind us all of our own abilities to constantly transform and adapt, we're bringing you traveling nurse Shema Love's story, in partnership with Garden of Life — maker of organic, non-GMO vitamins derived from whole fruits, vegetables, and herbs. In the video, we follow Love, for whom a trying period began five months ago, when she tore her ACL and required total knee reconstruction surgery, along with extensive physical therapy.
Advertisement
"While I was recovering, I had to find the light in my situation and discover the things that brought me joy," Love says of making changes, such as adjusting her diet and setting intentions daily. "Energy is important to me. Creating a space that feels good is transformative to my soul. That process allows me to experience newness and welcome new possibilities into my life. Manifesting that kind of positive energy helped me to heal my spirit while tending to my body. All of these things — music, stillness, and proper nutrition — allowed me to uncover the ambitions that were truly aligned with what my soul needed."
Ahead, learn how else Love is staying grounded and the practices she's adopted to help her "relax, breathe easy, and live a life filled with purpose."
Advertisement