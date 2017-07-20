Huge plastic containers are the obvious way to go if you're looking for generous capacity, but as much as we appreciate the convenience, they leave something to be desired in the aesthetics department. If you're on the lookout for storage units that also bring in a bit of pizzazz, you've come to the right place. We've pulled together a selection of products with hidden compartments or extra functionalities to store your belongings — and you won't even be able to tell they are for storage, thanks to their design. Click through for 10 items of furniture and accessories that will surprise you with their organizational capabilities.