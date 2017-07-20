Smart storage solutions are the MVPs in tiny homes. No matter how scarce your square footage, having the right products to stash your stuff will make even the teensiest shoebox apartment feel more manageable.
Huge plastic containers are the obvious way to go if you're looking for generous capacity, but as much as we appreciate the convenience, they leave something to be desired in the aesthetics department. If you're on the lookout for storage units that also bring in a bit of pizzazz, you've come to the right place. We've pulled together a selection of products with hidden compartments or extra functionalities to store your belongings — and you won't even be able to tell they are for storage, thanks to their design. Click through for 10 items of furniture and accessories that will surprise you with their organizational capabilities.