

From Trainwreck to Sisters to late-night shows and, oh yeah, SNL's 40th anniversary, there were plenty of hilarious moments to choose from. Thanks to their hosting gigs plus a holiday movie, it's safe to say that dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler owned 2015. Still, Jessica Williams and Mindy Kaling had plenty of memorable lines and sharp zingers. Kate McKinnon proved she can play everyone from Bieber to Clinton, and Charlyne Yi's turtle impression was by far the best reptile gaffe of the year. We expect even more from these excellent comedians in the new year.