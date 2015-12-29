Women have always been funny (duh), but in 2015, they just did not stop making us laugh. Just in case you didn't have a chance to watch Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, and other hilarious ladies slay this year, we've rounded up the best bits in a snackable video to end the year on joyous note.
From Trainwreck to Sisters to late-night shows and, oh yeah, SNL's 40th anniversary, there were plenty of hilarious moments to choose from. Thanks to their hosting gigs plus a holiday movie, it's safe to say that dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler owned 2015. Still, Jessica Williams and Mindy Kaling had plenty of memorable lines and sharp zingers. Kate McKinnon proved she can play everyone from Bieber to Clinton, and Charlyne Yi's turtle impression was by far the best reptile gaffe of the year. We expect even more from these excellent comedians in the new year.
Of course, we may have missed a few (hey, we only had three minutes!), so let us know your favorite clips in the comments. See our collection of highlights above, but don't blame us if you get a cheek ache from smiling. Here's to an even funnier 2016.
