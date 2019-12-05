Funny White Elephant Gifts That All Your Friends Will Fight Over

It's well-known that laughter is the best medicine, but did you know that it's also the best gift? Well, trust us, it is, especially in the context of a white elephant gift swap. This holiday season, give the gift of a visceral belly laugh that will last into the new year and beyond.
From snarky socks to punny mugs, we've rounded up hilarious presents that are sure to be a hit at any white elephant party. And, while we aren't usually a fan of cheap laughs, in this case, we're happy to share that each gift in this guide is under $25. Scroll on through for a good chuckle.
