Every Weekend Activity To Try This Fall

We'll come right out and say it: Fall enthusiasts get a bit of a bad rap. With endless memes mocking PSL drinkers (cue eyeroll) and the so-called basic-girl uniform (who doesn't love sweaters, scarves, and boots?), it's easy to forget how many amazing benefits the in-between season actually boasts. Crisp, sunny weather (without the humidity and frizz), picturesque foliage, and the food — don't get us started on the food. Fall-lovers have the right idea.
If you live in an area where the temps remain more or less the same — looking at you, West Coasters — don't feel like you're missing out on the best of fall's festivities. In fact, to prove there's still plenty of seasonal fun to be had whatever your zip code, we've rounded up 29 whatever-the-weather, fall-centric activities — from vineyard hopping to antique shopping to coordinating squad-worthy halloween costumes — that'll guarantee the season is full of adventure. No post-summer blues here.