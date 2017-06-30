Frozen waffles are extremely convenient (if you've got a toaster, you're good to go), but the fact of the matter is that they just aren’t as fluffy and delicious as homemade. While we don’t dislike toaster waffles per se, these days, we’re more likely to order waffles at brunch than keep a sleeve of pre-made ones in our freezer.
But recently, we wondered if we’ve sold the frozen breakfast staple short. After all, they do heat up in a flash with no mess, and that’s not something you exactly grow out of appreciating. Rather than going back to eating them with just butter and syrup, however, we wondered if we could dress them up.
Click through to see the R29 Food team’s favorite ways to hack frozen waffles, whether it’s for a savory breakfast or an impressive dessert.