Fresh is one of those brands blessed with the ability to create instant classics. Its Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask became a regular player in our skin-care routine from the moment we first tried it, and the Soy Face Cleanser has saved us from many a dry-skin disaster. We're far from the only Fresh-obsessed girls out there who now count soy and black tea as essential prettifying ingredients — we'd even venture to say that they have a cult following. So, to respond to the popular demand for these goodies, Fresh has expanded upon their black tea and soy lines. Let us be the first to tell you: These new products are worth the hype.
As beauty editors, we find it difficult to stick to any one skin-care regimen. After all, with the groundbreaking innovations we're always trying, it's just hard to commit. We might have to rethink that, though. Now that we've experienced the new Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate, we're not sure how we could go on without it. And the new Soy Conditioning Eye Makeup Remover? We've never felt so pampered while washing off our mascara.
The products don't come cheap. But, that doesn't mean we all can't enjoy the benefits of these ingredients. We picked up a great tip from Fresh cofounder Lev Glazman while learning about the new essentials: He pours black tea into ice cube trays, and every morning, massages his face with a black tea ice cube. Apparently, it has similar radiance-boosting effects as the products themselves. Now that's a DIY trick we're going to have to try.
Click through to see the new additions to the soy and black tea families.