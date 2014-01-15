Fresh is one of those brands blessed with the ability to create instant classics. Its Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask became a regular player in our skin-care routine from the moment we first tried it, and the Soy Face Cleanser has saved us from many a dry-skin disaster. We're far from the only Fresh-obsessed girls out there who now count soy and black tea as essential prettifying ingredients — we'd even venture to say that they have a cult following. So, to respond to the popular demand for these goodies, Fresh has expanded upon their black tea and soy lines. Let us be the first to tell you: These new products are worth the hype.