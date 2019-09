Why The Best Skin-Care Products Are At The Drugstore

"We were looking to elevate the types and selections of products by aligning our assortment to our customer’s needs," says Walgreens spokesperson Emily Hartwig. "But we also wanted to make shopping for these products more convenient for our customers, a one-stop-shop for their family, prescriptions, and upscale beauty."And, of course, the U.S. skin-care market is extremely attractive to foreign companies. Brands such as Nuxe Vichy Laboratories , as well as famed French pharmacy label Bioderma (which launches the micellar water everyone in the fashion industry won't shut up about at CVS this fall) and Southwestern French skin-care brand IXXI (which launches at Duane Reade/Walgreens this month), have chosen to break into the space via these specialized pockets of U.S. drugstores rather than high-end department stores or beauty specialty stores like Sephora."In France, we are a French pharmacy brand, and the Look Boutiques are the closest concept to that in the U.S.," says IXXI president Laurent Pelletier. "Sephora has a beautiful network in the U.S.A., but we are a brand strongly connected to science and the pharmaceutical industry."Outside of the big drugstore brands, there are a handful of niche retailers in the U.S. that follow the French pharmacy model, including New York City's New London Pharmacy , which has a full-time French pharmacist on staff. Wesley Rowell, New London Pharmacy's sales and PR director, says he thinks more and more specialty pharmacies like his will pop up in the U.S., but that it will be hard to replicate the attention to detail and staffing.“It's great to introduce these wonderful French pharmacy brands to a larger audience,” Rowell says. "But here's the catch: Who's there to educate the customer? Where is the customer service in this? It's not easy financially, because you have to pay well to get the best people — I'm just not sure it's sustainable long-term."But Adrien Dissous, AVP of marketing for La Roche-Posay , says that we may soon be able to find expert advice at more drugstores. "Many U.S. drugstores are moving into elevating their pharmacists to [play] a greater role in customers’ overall health, including in skin care. [This] would make pharmacists in the U.S. resemble their French counterparts more, in the sense that they are seen as experts that deliver advice, not just prescriptions," he predicts.Looks like we'll have to wait and see whether the French pharmacy's ethos will ever fully catch on. But in the meantime, you can find its not-so-distant American cousin around the corner.