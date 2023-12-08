But the real test was my hair vs. a Brooklyn radiator-heated apartment. There was no control over the heat in my place, and I was also cooking. This is typically a dangerous combination any time I’ve just had my hair done. Do you remember the scene in Legally Blonde where Elle Woods uses her knowledge of perms to win her case? Any kind of moisture combined with a chemical treatment can result in the work being undone and reverting to its original state. But nope, not a single inch of reversion for someone who had previously had their hair done the week prior only for it to completely revert within four hours. While my hair isn’t as bone-straight as a Japanese straightening treatment would provide, my roots aren’t puffy and the texture is looser, but the curls are still curling. This was everything I’d asked for. Another key note is that I pulled my hair back in a claw clip before remembering the rule that I could not, by any means, put it back because it would take on the shape it had been manipulated into. This is the opposite of what you want with a chemical straightening treatment. Glynn reassured me that I had nothing to worry about: “Maintaining your Cezanne is easy: There is no downtime. You can wash that day if you want, put it up, put clips in it, swim, anything.” Her main suggestion for maintaining the results is to use a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to make the results last longer, which I typically do anyway.