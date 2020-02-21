AM: It was the priority because most of my 30 years in the industry I was the only person of color on my design team, and it wasn’t until I was at a level where I could make hiring decisions that I could bring in more people of color who were talented. I want to see more people that look like me, especially when they’re designing for the consumer that looks like them. It’s important that whoever is designing understands the community and culture, and I don’t see how you can move forward in this age of social media and the extent of exposure without incorporating more diversity into hiring talent. A lot of times as women we are the hidden figures in the background of amazing innovations and it’s a moment to bring that to the forefront.