Ten years ago, if you had walked into a department store and asked for a high-quality, certified-organic, locally-sourced makeup product, the clerk would have looked at you like you were crazy. Fast forward a few years, and brands that tout organic and toxin-free labels have popped up everywhere.
As exciting as this new age of green beauty is, the market's recent success has made identifying the best-of-the-best difficult, to say the least. How are we supposed to know if a product is really worth its Himalayan salt, or differentiate between the dozens of mineralized foundations on the market?
Follain, a new luxury, natural beauty retailer, is one answer. Its tightly curated collection is available in brick-and-mortar stores in New York and Boston as well as its recently relaunched website.
"Each product gets checked for a long list of restricted ingredients. Next, we check efficacy, as every product we sell has to work as well as, if not better than, anything on the market," says Tara Foley, founder and CEO of Follain. "Additionally, we have to know that every ingredient is sourced in its purest form, and in ways that align with our ethics."
Not sure where to start? We've gathered our favorites in the slides ahead.