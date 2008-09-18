Sales of the Day: Foley & Corinna, Built by Wendy, and Heist

New York
Foley & Corinna Sample Sale
L.E.S. gem Foley & Corinna's (pictured) annual sample sale starts this Friday, September 19, through Sunday, September 21. Get their early for dibs on the duo's coveted handbags and signature frocks are now up to 85% off. Friday and Saturday, from 11 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, from 11 to 7 p.m. Foley & Corinna Sample Sale, 114 Stanton Street, (between Ludlow and Essex streets); 212-529-2338.
Built by Wendy Shopping Party
Built by Wendy is prepping for fall and marking down their entire fall/winter collection by 20% this evening, September 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at their Nolita boutique. Stop by the store for some cocktails and stock up on fall staples for both guys and gals, including the Edelweiss Liesl dress (now $216) and the Barbed Heart Scallop top (now $130). Built by Wendy, 7 Centre Market Place, (between Broome and Grand streets); 212-925-6538.
Los Angeles
Heist End-of-Season Sale
Venice Beach boutique Heist is shifting from summer to fall with an end-of-season sale on their spring/summer '08 stock. With discounts of up to 30% off, check out their excellent selection of newly discounted dresses, tops, and separates, as well as new fall arrivals from Karen Walker, Vanessa Bruno, and Isabel Marant. Heist, 1104 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, (near Westminster Avenue); 310-450-6531.
