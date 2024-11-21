Yes, British Group FLO Uses AAVE — Because Their Sound Is Global

In this vein, it’s understandable why some American listeners, in particular, are sensitive about the group’s use of AAVE, feeling it veers on cultural appropriation. AAVE is deeply tied to African American history and experience, and when those outside the culture use it, it can feel like an erasure of its origins and significance. While FLO’s intentions may not be malicious, their British background (all three members hail from London) means they lack direct ties to the cultural and historical roots of AAVE. For some, this can make their use of it feel disconnected from the lived experiences it represents.