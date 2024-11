Yes, British Group FLO Uses AAVE — Because Their Sound Is Global

Since its release, however, the conversation has been dominated less by its soulful sound and empowering lyrics, and more by debates over the group's accent and language. Some Brits have expressed disappointment that FLO doesn’t sound more distinctly British, arguing that the group overuses African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in songs like In My Bag and Check. One TikTok user was confused about FLO's accent , suggesting that the group's British identity should be more apparent in their vocal delivery. This was echoed by listeners on TikTok and X who were either shocked to learn FLO is British , irritated by the group's use of AAVE , and wanted to hear references that reflect the British culture the group’s members come from