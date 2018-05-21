While our legs patiently await dress season, there's no harm in getting a head start on our warmer weather shopping. Unfortunately, actually shopping for your dream frock comes with a few obstacles. For ladies who are fuller on top, it seems that every genre of warm-weather wear comes with its own boob-centric concerns: There's the unique challenge of finding a swim top that fits. Then, there's the sundress conundrum, also known as the hunt for a breathable, flowy number that won't completely eliminate your curves while offering support up top.
At first glance, the terrain may look like it's limited to shift dresses and oversized smocks, but all hope for your dream outfit isn't lost. There are plenty of other breezy silhouettes that are just as playful as they are flattering — for every figure. Ahead, we break down the best styles for busty ladies, with a sweet selection of seasonally appropriate (how many days until summer again?) options that are just right.