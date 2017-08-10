We Tried That Straightening Brush All Your Facebook Friends Swear By

If you choose to straighten your curls, you already know what a pain in the ass it can be in the middle of August. By the time you're halfway through a section, the humidity in your bathroom makes it puff up, frizz, and maybe even spring back to its natural shape. So, if there's a tool to make the process faster and easier, we're all about it. With all the recent buzz surrounding a new generation of straightening brushes, we were eager to test if they could actually compete with our go-to flat irons. We divided our hair in half, plugged 'em both in, and put them to the test — both on fine and thick curls. Check out the styling showdown below.
We're not going to lie: After one pass through our curls, we were basically swooning for the straightening brush — especially because of how much time it could potentially save us in the bathroom. Surprisingly, the brush got just as hot as its rival, and the large head allowed us to cover much more ground than the flatiron's limited 1-inch width.
But after a few strokes, it became clear that the flat iron, which may take longer, did deliver a smoother, flatter, and sleeker finish and allowed more styling versatility since you can use it to create flips and curls.
In the end, we decided the straightening brush is best for when you're in a rush or need to fix a section fast. It's also great if you're looking for a voluminous straight look, or if you're prepping your hair for another style. For super straight, wavy, and curly styles, we'll be sticking with the OG iron.
