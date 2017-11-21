1 of 5

“ Let people cook for you. ”

Legumes, roughage, fruit, and seeds can all help to create a bowel movement. Abbe suggests reaching out to family and friends to help cook for you after your baby is born. “Home-cooked meals that are rich with green leafy vegetables and whole grains take time to prepare when you are taking care of a newborn," Abbe says. "Instead of a million onesies at your baby shower, why not have everyone plan a nutritious meal to be delivered for the healing mother after the baby arrives?” For a couple of ideas to get them started: Veggie chili with extra greens can be made in advance and frozen. Bean and cheese burritos can be eaten one-handed! (If you don’t have a baby yet, you’ll soon learn how useful this is.)