Probiotics, magnesium citrate, and milk of magnesia may also help to gently produce a bowel movement. While conducting a metadata study, researchers in London found that taking probiotics can help balance gut flora and increase the number of weekly bowel movements. While not as medically sound (meaning studied and proven) as your regular over-the-counter meds, Natural Calm and other magnesium supplements offer magnesium citrate. It is believed that those who are deficient in magnesium are more likely to suffer from constipation and therefore a supplement can help create the balance their body needs to poop. According to Mayo Clinic , milk of magnesia works by “draw[ing] water into the colon to allow easier passage of stool.” It’s safe to use for temporary relief, but shouldn’t be relied on for long term issues.With any luck, you don't have to try all of these tips, because the first one or two give you the result you're after. And then, you can focus on that other person's poops, your new favorite topic of conversation.