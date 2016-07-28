The Money Secrets We Don't Tell ANYONE

Ever since the day I got my first allowance ($5 every Sunday), I've found money to be really stressful. I remember the crushing disappointment when I realized the handful of trinkets I bought from a local gift shop was really just plastic crap I'd never use again. But I also remember feeling like I'd be missing out if I didn't buy something. A 10-year-old's lesson in financial FOMO.
Since then, my paycheck has risen and my stresses have only grown — am I saving enough for retirement? Should I be investing more? Will I ever be able to buy property? Of course, I'm not alone in my worries. Click through to read 10 anonymous confessions about our money stressors. How many do you relate to?
