10 a.m. — This show is SO crazy! I make another cup of coffee and settle in for yet another episode. I browse vacation ideas on Pinterest while I sip on my coffee. A. comes in around 11 and tells me to start getting ready because we've apparently been invited to his cousin's house. They grew up together and are more like brothers, and we call his little two-year-old boy our nephew. My best friend also happens to be his cousin's wife. We tell the boys all the time that they're lucky we get along so well, especially since we're over there almost every weekend. I straighten my hair and do my makeup while A. showers, then get dressed and put on my new Uggs. This pair was originally $200, and I got them for $115 after tax and shipping. I NEVER spend this much on shoes or clothes, so I don't feel guilty. I go online and order Ugg protection spray while A. gets dressed. $10.95