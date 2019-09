I Can Orgasm Without My Genitals Being Touched — Am I A Freak?

The other night, something embarrassing happened. I jizzed my pants. Well, the female equivalent of it . There's this guy named Sean who I've had sexual tension with for years. Like, you could cut it with a knife. Up until recently, we've just been good friends with an unspoken desire to fuck each other's brains out. Simply sitting next to him in public gets me wet. Anyway, the other night he finally came home with me. We were making out on my couch, and I was sitting on his lap. I came. I mean, I came before we even really got to foreplay, let alone sex. His hands weren't even on my clit. This has happened to me once or twice before in my life. I'll be in a sexual situation and be so turned on that I'll have an orgasm before anything even happens below the belt. Usually, I just try to pretend like it didn't happen and continue hooking up (like I did recently with Sean), because coming this quickly seems a little embarrassing.