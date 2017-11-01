This Is What Being An Escort Is Actually Like

“Even if you do work in a city, the pool can get small sometimes — or at least it feels that way,” notes Jane. “I sometimes like to set up ads in different cities, so I have a different client pool. I think it’s also smart to think in terms of revenue streams and diversify. I know that sounds like marketing speak, but I like the idea of knowing I could phase out of escort work in New York and still have business opportunities in L.A. or wherever.” The reason, Jane says, is because she worries that the more familiar she gets with New York City, the more connections she may have. “When I was brand new, I wouldn’t know anyone at the fanciest restaurants. I’m not saying that I do now, but as I’m working my way up the ladder at my daytime job, I don’t necessarily want to run the risk of running into someone who may know me that way while I’m escorting.”