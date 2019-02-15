Story from Dedicated Feature

Why It's Time To Shatter The CEO Stereotype

For far too long, society has associated certain industries, career paths, and jobs with stereotypes based on gender and age. This is particularly true of the most senior of titles: CEO. The reality is, there is no gender identity or magic age required to make it to the top — and plenty of women are out there proving it.
That's why we teamed up with AARP to shine light on two extraordinary female CEOs of different life stages: Bethann Hardison, founder of Bethann Management Company Inc., which is devoted to diversifying the fashion industry, and Bea Arthur, founder and CEO of on-demand therapy service The Difference. In the video above, watch as these two share the peaks and pitfalls of building their own companies from the ground up — plus what a CEO really looks like to them.
