For far too long, society has associated certain industries, career paths, and jobs with stereotypes based on gender and age. This is particularly true of the most senior of titles: CEO. The reality is, there is no gender identity or magic age required to make it to the top — and plenty of women are out there proving it.
That's why we teamed up with AARP to shine light on two extraordinary female CEOs of different life stages: Bethann Hardison, founder of Bethann Management Company Inc., which is devoted to diversifying the fashion industry, and Bea Arthur, founder and CEO of on-demand therapy service The Difference. In the video above, watch as these two share the peaks and pitfalls of building their own companies from the ground up — plus what a CEO really looks like to them.
