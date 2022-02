I’m 20, A Student Athlete, & I Spent $66 On My Wellness Routine This Week

It feels great to be back with my team after the winter break and to be surrounded by like-minded people. My body did feel slightly tight when sprinting. but I’m happy to be doing what I love. I have been running track since the 7th grade. One day in gym class, my teacher noticed that I was fast and recommended my mom put me in track. Because my school was new, my mom recommended that a track team be started and the rest is history! Since then I have continued running and working out. My parents did not play organized sports but have been invested in track since it has become a huge part of my life. As a family we do watch sporting events together — especially track and field during the Olympics