I’m 20, A Student Athlete, & I Spent $66 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Reflection: My overall wellness and wellness routine is very important to me. There were times in my life when I was not taking care of myself, but now that I’m in college and have many responsibilities, I make sure that I take some time out to cater to my needs as a student-athlete. Wellness is all about giving your body what it deserves, no matter what society deems as healthy or correct. This has a lot more to do than just what you eat, but also the habits you create and the people you surround yourself with.