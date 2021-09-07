I Live On A Farm, Make $36k A Year, & Spent $180 On My Wellness Routine This Week

5:30 p.m. — I got my bottle calf from my neighbor's farm, and after work I go over to get milk for the calf from his mom for his dinner and breakfast the next morning. We got this bottle calf because one of our cows had lost a calf not long after this one was born. Since cows need to give milk to relieve pressure from their udder — kind of like breastfeeding, in a sense — with cattle it is common to try and put another calf on the cow for her to raise as her own, and our neighbors gave us this one since they were going to auction it off anyway. But, our cow did not take the calf, so I am now bottle feeding it.