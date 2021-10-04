I’m 24, Make $42k A Year, And Spent $111 On My Wellness Routine This Week

5 p.m. — After I'm done working for the day, I put on the true-crime podcast My Favorite Murder and go for another walk, back at my own apartment now. There's a Target half a mile from my place, and I stop by in search of toilet bowl cleaner. They're out, but I end up buying a box of penne pasta, which is under a dollar. Once I'm back home, I spend half an hour playing an online game with some friends before logging off. I cook an improvised use-up-the-leftovers meal of half a jar of pesto, a few ounces of cream cheese, and some mixed vegetables with the penne. World events have had me stressed and anxious, so there's something about a warm bowl of basil-y, cheesy pasta that sets my heart a little more at ease. $0.99