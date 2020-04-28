When I return home, I reflect on one of the core messages of Passover, freedom. Passover traditionally celebrates the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt. Each year, we are tasked to feel as if we were once slaves; to have empathy for others who might be today enslaved by injustice or prejudice and knowing that in any generation, if one person is not free, none of us are free. In the mystical tradition, we are invited to reflect what is our personal enslavement? How do we keep ourselves back from being true to our essential selves? How can we be freed from this internal oppression? And in this time of COVD-19, in what ways are we still free? To offer a smile to someone, to share our love and support, to eat delicious food.