There was a time when many people thought the best way to set themselves apart was by buying designer clothes, luxury beauty products, or pricey tech gadgets. But now that every other person at the bar is snapping away on a smartphone they pull out of their designer bag, some of that rarity and cachet is lost — and in our minds, that’s a good thing. It means everyone is finally catching on to what real insiders have always known: There are killer buys to be had at every budget — not only on the just-hit-the-Powerball side of the price spectrum.
In fact, we’ll go so far as to say much of what we love comes in at $50 or less. Rad-looking, retro headphones that actually sound good? A beauty-editor-favorite serum that packs major glow? The under-$15 Smirnoff vodka that’s smooth enough to serve on the rocks? They all make the list ahead. And this, friends, is why we can have nice things.