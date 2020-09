I Got 48 Inches Of Faux Locs & This Is What My Hair Looks Like Now

"Faux locks is not something that I've been able to do myself," she tells us. So, she enlisted the help of professional stylist Koni Bennett to make her thigh-length loc dreams a reality. To start the process, Bennett intricately braided Johnson's hair into small box braids to lay a neat foundation. Then, she crocheted pre-twisted locs to Johnson's hair and completed the look by wrapping pieces of curly hair around each loc.